Rice price drop brings relief to consumers

CONSUMERS in Cebu City are expected to save more as rice prices decrease in some local markets, specifically in the Carbon Market Complex.

The reduction, averaging between P3 and P4 per kilogram, marked a significant relief for household budgets, potentially saving consumers up to P20 for every five kilograms purchased.

On June 20, the rice price reduction was publicly announced in line with Executive Order (EO) 62 by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ordering to lower the tariffs on imported rice from 35 percent to 15 percent.

Erwin Gok-ong, chairman of the Cebu Market Vendors Multi-Purpose Cooperative, told SunStar Cebu on July 21, 2024, that all brands of imported rice, including local varieties like Ganador, have lowered their prices in the market.

He further said that the rice price decrease was only due to the EO 62, also known as “Modifying the Nomenclature and Rates of Import Duty on Various Products.”

Gok-ong said that some price markdowns were seen 10 days ago in imported and local brands, from P63 to P60 and P62 to P58 to date, respectively.

Despite fluctuations in rice prices, the local market chief noted that vendors’ profit margins remain stable as they adjust prices to reflect costs and market demands.

He added that consumers and rice vendors have both benefited from the sudden decrease in prices.

“Currently, sales have actually increased because rice is now cheaper. The recent change in pricing benefits consumers as the substantial decrease alleviates financial burdens, allowing families to allocate savings towards other essential commodities such as canned goods and eggs,” said Gok-ong in Cebuano.

Gok-ong also said that price reductions of P2 to P3 per kilogram are also expected in the next couple of days.

Meanwhile, the EO 62 order has earlier received counteractions from farmers and different national agricultural groups as they filed a petition for certiorari and prohibition before the Supreme Court.

The sectoral groups wanted to nullify Marcos Jr.’s EO 62, highlighting the welfare of local farmers and their produce.

The petitioners are the Magsasaka Partylist, Samahang Industriya ng Agrikultura, Federation of Free Farmers Inc., United Broiler Raisers Assn. 1 Inc. and Sorosoro Ibaba Development Cooperative. / DPC