Richard Gutierrez, Barbie Imperial confirm relationship, keep it private

Actors Richard Gutierrez and Barbie Imperial have confirmed their relationship for the first time, saying they are together but have chosen to keep it private.

In an interview with ABS-CBN, Imperial said they were not hiding their relationship, but decided to keep it away from public attention.

“Can I just say that we weren’t hiding. We just chose to have a private relationship,” Imperial said.

Gutierrez echoed her statement, noting that maintaining privacy has helped them feel more relaxed.

“I agree from the beginning. We want to keep things private. It’s more relaxed that way, and we prefer it like that,” he said.

Imperial added that their situation had already been addressed in previous interviews.

“As I said in an interview with Tito Ogie Diaz, what you see is what you get. That’s it,” she said.

Gutierrez and Imperial are currently working together on the upcoming ABS-CBN action drama series “Blood vs. Duty,” which also stars Gerald Anderson. / TRC S