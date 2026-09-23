Richard Reynoso clarifies he is not the original singer of ‘Ale’

OPM singer Richard Reynoso clarified that he is not the original singer of the song “Ale,” which appeared on his first album, Puwede Ba? (1990), released under Alpha Records.

“Ale (Nasa Langit Na Ba Ako?)” was also recorded by The Bloomfields in 2016.

However, the original singer and composer of “Ale” was Bodjie Dasig, who also composed and sang “Sana, Dalawa Ang Puso Ko.”

Dasig was the husband of fellow OPM hitmaker Odette Quesada, who became known for her ‘80s hits such as “Farewell, Friend of Mine,” “Til I Met You,” “Don’t Know What to Say” and many others.

Dasig died of cancer in 2012 at the age of 48.

Meanwhile, Reynoso released his new original Christmas single, “Parating Na Ang Pasko,” on Friday, September 18, 2026.

His upcoming concert, “Richard na RR40: Timeless Memories,” is also sold out. It will be held on Saturday, Sept. 26, at Teatrino Promenade in Greenhills, San Juan City. Special guests include Chad Borja and Rannie Raymundo. / TRC S