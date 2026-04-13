Rico Blanco to star opposite Sue Ramirez in film

For the first time, OPM (Original Pinoy Music) icon Rico Blanco will take on a leading man role in a movie.

The project was confirmed by Regal Films through a social media post introducing the cast.

Blanco will star alongside Kapamilya actress Sue Ramirez in the upcoming romantic comedy “Project B.” Both actors shared photos on their respective social media pages to promote the film.

In “Project B,” Ramirez portrays Sandy, a woman searching for her ideal “baby daddy,” while Blanco plays Migo, her chosen partner.

The film explores modern relationships and is directed by Eric Quizon. / TRC S