Rico Blanco’s camp responds to issue

Rico Blanco’s camp has given its side regarding the issue that arose during the JBL Sound Fest held at the Parklinks Open Grounds in Pasig City on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025.

According to a source cited by Cabinet Files, Blanco was informed at the last minute that he would no longer be the final performer, with the band Cup of Joe set to close the show instead.

On the official JBL Sound Fest poster, Blanco’s name appeared prominently in the center and first in the billing, leading many to assume he would perform last.

Blanco was reportedly surprised after event director Paolo Valenciano posted on social media accusing him of delaying the show, claiming Blanco would not accept that he was no longer the final act.

Blanco’s camp also expressed disappointment that Valenciano aired the matter publicly instead of discussing it privately.

Meanwhile, Valenciano’s mother, Angeli Pangilinan-Valenciano, posted on social media expressing confusion over the situation. She referred to Blanco as a “dear friend” and said she intended to speak with both parties.

She also shared that Paolo Valenciano had previously served as Rivermaya’s lead vocalist and session lead for nine months and was a longtime fan of the band during his high school years. / TRC S