Ride-hailing app driver, backride perish in SRP accident

A MOVE IT rider and his backride died after they crashed into the center island along the South Road Properties around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

The fatalities were identified as Brian James Liva Pedrosa Bayarcal, 26, the driver of Move It ride-hailing app from Lamintak Norte, Medellin, Cebu, and Chlea Jane Coronel Gomez, 28, whose known address is Oakridge, Mandaue City.

The two were already dead when rescue personnel from the Cebu City government arrived.

According to Police Major Jonathan dela Cerna, the head of the Traffic Police Unit of the Cebu City Police Office, Bayarcal was traveling south when he crashed on the center island, landed in the opposite lane, and was hit by an oncoming Mitsubishi Xpander driven by Dominador Ampoloquio Duyongan, 60, of Sabellano Street, Upper Suran, Barangay Pardo, Cebu City.

"Nabangga ni sa center island ang ga-motor unya nalupad ang kining driver naigo sa SUV mao ni ang initial investigation sa akoang traffic personnel," Dela Cerna said.

(The motorcycle rider was flung from the bike and struck by the SUV after crashing into the center island. This is my traffic personnel’s initial investigation).

In light of the nearly daily traffic incidents in SRP, Dela Cerna warned motorists to drive slowly and safely. (AYB, TPT)