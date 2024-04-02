Rider apprehended for carrying gun at police checkpoint

A 42-YEAR-OLD motorcycle-for-hire (habal-habal) driver was taken into custody after he was discovered to be in possession of a firearm during a police checkpoint along M.J. Cuenco Avenue, Barangay T. Padilla, Cebu City, at around 9:55 p.m. Monday, April 1, 2024.

The suspect was identified as Jose Edgar Encarnacion Bohol Jr., also known as "Bagyo," a resident of Arellano Boulevard, Barangay San Roque, Cebu City.

A .45 pistol with six live rounds was taken from him.

According to Police Major Henry Orbiso, the chief of Parian Police Station, Bohol was driving a motorcycle when he turned around after noticing their presence.

But Police Patrolman Ronel Alqueza, a member of the advanced security team stationed some distance away from the checkpoint, caught up with him.

Bohol then took the revolver tucked in his waist and gave it to Alqueza.

Orbiso said the suspect will be facing charges for violating Republic Act 10591 or Illegal Firearm Possession. (AYB, TPT)