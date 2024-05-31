Rider caught trying to sneak shabu into Minglanilla jail

A delivery rider who tried to smuggle illegal drugs into the Minglanilla Municipal Jail was arrested at around 5:40 p.m. on Thursday, May 30, 2024.

The suspect was identified as Rollan Lañojan Nerosa, of legal age.

In an investigation by the Minglanilla Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP), it was learned that Jail aid Neil Resurreccion, the generator maintenance in-charge, requested a container of gasoline to be used for one week.

Because of this, Resurreccion was given permission by their duty desk officer to call Nerosa to deliver the fuel.

When Nerosa arrived, he handed Comajig the gasoline and Resurreccion the receipt wrapped in cellophane before heading out.

Comajig, however, was confused as to why Nerosa had not given him the receipt, so he called the rider back to insist on getting the receipt—which Resurreccion had thrown away.

Comajig picked up the cellophane, called the other jail officers, and then opened it.

When they opened the cellophane, they found 30 metal foil strips, a medium-sized pack containing alleged shabu, and 50 empty transparent plastic strips.

The pieces of evidence were then turned over to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA 7) for chemical analysis.

The suspect will be facing charges in violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (AYB, TPT)