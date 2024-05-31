Rider critically hurt after hitting road signage in Argao, Cebu

A 23-year-old man is in critical condition after being involved in a motorcycle accident along the national highway in Sitio Bahabaha, Barangay Poblacion, Argao, Cebu, at 3:15 a.m. on Friday, May 31, 2024.

The victim only identified as a certain Mark, from the mountain barangay of Ubaub, Argao, hit a signage about the ongoing drainage construction in the area, causing him to fall and skid in front of the parked backhoe, according to Patrolman Ranel Macapanas, the traffic police investigator of Argao Police Station.

The powerful impact left the victim severely injured, and he was rushed to the Isidro C. Kintanar Memorial Hospital in Barangay Bogo, Argao. (DVG, TPT)