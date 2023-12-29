Rider dies after being hit by cement mixer truck

A motorcyclist died after being hit by a cement mixer truck along S. Osmeña Street, North Reclamation Area, Barangay Tejero, Cebu City, around 9:40 p.m. on Thursday, December 28, 2023.

The victim was identified as Christopher Moral, 43, of Barangay Pakna-an, Mandaue City.

Based on the CCTV footage, Moral was struck by the cement mixer truck while he was passing it on the right side.

As a result, Moral fell off the motorcycle and was run over by the truck.

Moral was rushed to the hospital after sustaining severe head injury but was declared dead on arrival.

Sergio Villaflor, the 34-year-old truck driver from Barangay Balao in Barili town, southwest Cebu, is being held at the Waterfront Police Station 3.

Villaflor admitted that he did not see Moral but that he heard a tremendous impact coming from behind, which made him stop. (DVG, TPT)