Rider dies after being run over by truck in Cordova town

A 26-YEAR-OLD motorcycle driver died in an accident along the national highway in Barangay Dapitan, Cordova town, Mactan Island, at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, October 23, 2023.

The victim was identified through his driver’s license as Adrian Avenido Isola, 26, from Barangay Basdiot, Moalboal town, southwest Cebu.

In an investigation conducted by the Cordova police, it was learned that the victim lost control of his motorcycle after hitting a gutter alongside the road and eventually crashed.

However, he was ran over by the truck driven by 20-year-old Cordova native Joker Layao, who was following him.

Layao is currently being held by the police while he awaits the filing of charges against him. (With TPT)