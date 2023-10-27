Rider dies after being run over by truck in Mandaue

A 60-YEAR-OLD motorcycle driver died after being run over by a pickup truck along J.P. Rizal Street in Barangay Tabok, Mandaue City, on Thursday, October 26, 2023.

The road accident caused a traffic jam for at least two hours.

Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) spokesperson and deputy city director for administration Lieutenant Colonel Franco Rudolf Oriol said on Friday, October 27, the victim, who worked as a messenger, was heading north when he tried to overtake a truck.

He, however, lost his balance, hit the gutter, and rolled over the lane where the truck was traveling, after which he was struck in the head and died instantly.

Oriol declined to identify the victim at his family’s request.

The police official said the area is prone to accident because most drivers there have a tendency to drive too fast due to the absence of traffic lights.

He noted that although there were traffic enforcers in the area, there was no “slow down” signage to alert the motorists.

According to Oriol, the victim's family decided not to pursue a case against the truck driver after both parties agreed to resolve the dispute.

Oriol urged drivers to drive safely and follow traffic rules to prevent similar incident from happening. (HIC)