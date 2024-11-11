Rider dies after being struck by falling rocks in City of Naga

A MOTORCYCLE rider died after being struck by falling rocks around 10 a.m. on Monday, November 11, 2024, in Sitio Palanas, Barangay Inayagan, City of Naga, Cebu.

The victim was identified as Jaymica Fabular, a 30-year-old contractual production operator at Cebu Mitsumi Inc. from Tuburan, Cebu.

He sustained severe injuries to his legs and body.

Lt. Col. Verniño Noserale, the chief of Naga Police Station, told SunStar Cebu that Fabular was riding his Honda Click motorcycle on his way to the Mitsumi dormitory in Barangay Tungkop, Minglanilla, when rocks unexpectedly fell from a cliff above.

The victim was hit by fist-sized rocks, causing him to lose control, fall off his motorcycle, and land on a concrete drainage by the roadside.

"Medyo kusog-kusog iyang padagan sa motorsiklo! Iyaha ning gilihayan ang mga bato nga natagak nabunal na hinuon siya" dugang ni Noserale.

(He was driving his motorcycle a little fast. He tried to avoid the falling rocks but ended up crashing instead).

He was driving on a steep and curved road, which contributed to the victim losing control of his motorcycle.

Fabular was sent to Minglanilla District Hospital but was pronounced dead shortly thereafter. (GPL, TPT)