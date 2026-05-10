Rider dies after crash with SUV

A RIDER died after his motorcycle collided with a sports utility vehicle along the Transcentral Highway in Barangay Cansomoroy, Balamban, at 10:44 a.m. Saturday, May 9, 2026.

The fatality was identified as Cholo Jake Garalza, a resident of Sitio Baas, Barangay Pagsabungan, Mandaue City.

Based on the investigation of the Balamban Police Station, witnesses said Garalza was traveling along the Transcentral Highway toward Balamban proper when the accident happened.

Upon reaching a downhill curve, the motorcycle’s tire reportedly slipped, causing Garalza to lose control of the handlebars and fall on the road.

Witnesses said the motorcycle then slid toward an oncoming uphill sports utility vehicle driven by Ace Anthony Cantiviros Climaco, 31, of Barangay Baliwagan, Balamban.

Garalza sustained severe injuries to his body and head due to the impact. He was taken to the Cebu Provincial Hospital in Balamban, where Dr. Glayza Tiu declared him dead on arrival.

Climaco was placed under the custody of the Balamban Police Station while police prepared charges for reckless imprudence resulting in homicide and damage to property. / AYB