Rider dies after crashing into stalled dump truck at 2nd Mandaue-Mactan bridge

A motorcycle rider died after he crashed into the rear portion of a dump truck that had stalled at the second Mandaue-Mactan bridge at around 4 a.m. on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

Randelo Tayo, 29, from Madridejos town, Bantayan Island, Cebu, was severely injured in the head and body due to the strong impact and was pronounced dead upon arrival at the Lapu-Lapu City District Hospital.

Police Senior Master Sergeant Rheymund Sosmeña, traffic investigator of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Station, told SunStar Cebu that Tayo might have passed out, resulting in him colliding with the dump truck driven by Bitchel Completado, 38, from Barangay Canao-canao, Tabogon town, northern Cebu.

Sosmeña said that the vehicle had its hazard lights on, but no reflector or early warning device had been placed in the area to warn motorists.

Completado is now under the custody of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Station, while waiting for the charges that will be filed against him. (DVG, TPT)