Rider dies after hitting street gutter in Lapu-Lapu City

A 27-YEAR-OLD man perished in a road accident near the gate 4 of Mactan Export Processing Zone (MEPZ) along ML Quezon national highway in Baragay Ibo, Lapu-Lapu City, past midnight on Monday, April 15, 2024.

The victim was identified as Neil Saruelo Agudo, from Barangay Tigbawan, Tabuelan.

He was believed to have passed out while driving.

According to Master Sergeant Christmar Lim, traffic investigation of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office, the victim lost control of the motorcycle and hit a street gutter.

The victim sustained severe injuries and was brought to the Lapu-Lapu City District Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. (DVG, TPT)