Rider dies after motorbike crashes into SUV in TCH

A 56-YEAR-OLD man died after his big bike collided with a sports utility vehicle (SUV) along the Transcentral Highway in Sitio Maaslom, Barangay Busay, Cebu City, on Saturday morning, August 23, 2025.

The fatality was identified as Stewart Tan Chu, a resident of Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City. He sustained severe head and body injuries and was declared dead on arrival at a private hospital.

Based on the investigation of the Traffic Enforcement Unit (TEU) of the Cebu City Police Office, CCTV footage showed Chu speeding on his BMW R1300 when he overshot a curve and rammed into the SUV coming from the opposite lane toward JY Lahug.

The SUV was driven by Jessie Sloan Lee Young, 40. The impact was so strong that the motorcycle was thrown about five meters away, while Chu was flung onto the pavement.

Both the motorcycle and the SUV’s left bumper were heavily damaged. Chu was already unresponsive when rescuers arrived and was immediately rushed to the hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

The SUV driver is now under TEU custody pending further investigation. (AYB)