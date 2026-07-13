Rider dies in collision with pickup on Transcentral Highway

A 27-YEAR-OLD motorcycle rider died after his vehicle collided with an oncoming pickup truck along the Transcentral Highway in Barangay Cantipla around 12:20 p.m. Sunday, July 12, 2026.

The fatality was identified as Jigger Teledorio Jayme, a resident of Barangay Pundol in Balamban town. He was declared dead on arrival at a private hospital in Cebu City.

According to the Traffic Enforcement Unit (TEU) of the Cebu City Police Office, Jayme was riding a motorcycle and heading toward Balamban, while a pickup driven by Ramil Alindao Dico, 42, of Barangay Tayud, Consolacion, was traveling toward Cebu City.

Witnesses told investigators that the motorcycle reportedly crossed into the opposite lane while negotiating a curve, placing it directly in the path of the oncoming pickup.

The motorcycle then collided with the left side of the pickup.

The impact threw Jayme off his motorcycle and dragged the vehicle several meters.

Authorities said the pickup driver was unable to stop immediately after the collision as the vehicle’s airbags deployed.

Jayme sustained severe injuries to his head and body and was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

The driver of the pickup was brought to the TEU office as authorities continue their investigation into the incident. (AYB)