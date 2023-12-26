Rider dies in motorcycle-bus collision in Medellin

A MOTORCYCLE rider died after he collided with a passenger bus along the provincial road in Sitio Masi, Barangay Luy-a, Medellin town, northern Cebu, past 1 a.m. on Tuesday, December 26, 2023.

The victim was identified as Mark Ariel Baterna, 31, single, from Sitio Paradise, Barangay Poblacion, in the said municipality.

According to the investigation by Medellin police headed by Major Timothy Jim Romanillos, it was learned that both vehicles were moving in opposing directions at the time of the crash.

The Sugbo Transit passenger bus also hit a mango tree following the collision.

The bus was driven by Rommel Pepito, 42, of Barangay Jugan, Consolacion town.

Another road accident was reported around 4 a.m. on Tuesday in Dalaguete town involving a Toyota Hi-Ace Grandia van that was carrying local tourists who were traveling from Cebu City to Oslob town to watch whale sharks.

The van’s driver, Bermido Ganisao, 35, from Lanao del Norte, reportedly fell asleep resulting in the accident.

The passengers only sustained minor injuries. (With TPT)