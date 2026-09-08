Rider faces LTO probe over Talisay road crash

THE Land Transportation Office (LTO) 7 has issued a show cause order against a motorcycle rider over a road crash at the South Road Properties in Barangay San Isidro, Talisay City on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026.

In the order, LTO 7 cited a police blotter certification stating that the rider of a Rusi 150 motorcycle allegedly miscalculated his distance and sideswiped a Honda motorcycle.

The Honda motorcycle was reportedly carrying a rider, an adult back rider and two young passengers, one four years old and the other six months old.

One of the passengers was injured in the crash, which also damaged both motorcycles, according to the order.

Driver’s license

Following the incident, LTO 7 preventively suspended the rider’s driver’s license for 90 days and placed the motorcycle under alarm, citing Republic Act (RA) 4136.

The agency said the incident may constitute reckless driving under Section 48 of RA 4136, or the Land Transportation and Traffic Code.

The rider was ordered to immediately surrender his driver’s license to the LTO and submit a verified explanation under oath within five days of receiving the order.

He was directed to explain why his license should not be suspended or revoked and why administrative sanctions should not be imposed.

The LTO 7 said it “remains committed to upholding road safety and enforcing traffic laws to protect all road users.”

“The agency reminds motorists to exercise caution, maintain proper distance and practice responsible driving at all times,” it added.

The LTO 7 said failure to submit the required explanation within the prescribed period would be considered a waiver of the rider’s right to be heard. The case would then be resolved based on available records. / DPC