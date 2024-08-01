Rider falls off motorcycle, dies in Dalaguete, Cebu

A RIDER who overtook several vehicles waiting their turn to move forward due to a road-widening project passed away after losing control of his motorcycle in Barangay Cawayan, Dalaguete, Cebu, at midnight on Wednesday, July 31, 2024.

The 35-year-old victim, Rocky Pagusan, from Barangay Casay, Dalaguete town, who was not wearing a helmet, reportedly fell and hit his head hard on the pavement.

He was brought by the municipality’s disaster risk personnel to the Isidro C. Kintanar Memorial Hospital in Barangay Bogo, Argao but died on the way.

According to Senior Master Sergeant Loraine Bureros of the Dalaguete Police Station, the victim returned to his house to get something that he forgot to bring, but instead met the accident. (DVG, TPT)