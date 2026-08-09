Rider found dead

A 48-YEAR-OLD motorcycle-for-hire driver who had been missing for two days was found dead beside a creek along the boundary of Mandaue City and Consolacion, Cebu.

The Canduman Police Station identified the victim as Randy Marikit, a resident of Barangay Polog, Consolacion.

Marikit’s body was found past 11 a.m. on Friday morning, Aug. 7, 2026, beside the revetment wall of a creek, which is situated between Barangay Casili in Mandaue

City and Barangay Sacsac in Consolacion.

A local resident found Marikit’s body, which had begun to decompose, particularly around the head. The resident alerted authorities and the victim’s family, who confirmed his identity.

Police said Marikit was last seen alive two days earlier.

Two children reportedly saw him arrive alone in the upper portion of the area at about 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5. He was also seen running alone toward the area where his body was later found.

Capt. Bryan Mansing Temprosa, chief of the Canduman Police Station, said the initial investigation found no signs of foul play or assault.

Police found no signs of strangulation, defensive wounds or broken bones on Marikit’s body.

Investigators also recovered his motorcycle and personal belongings. Nothing was missing to indicate that he had been robbed.

Temprosa said investigators were checking Marikit’s background.

Police records showed that Marikit had a history of illegal drug use. The area where he was found was also known to police as a hangout for drug dealers.

Police, however, cautioned against drawing conclusions about the cause of death.

Marikit may have had a medical condition or suffered an illness while in the area, police said.

The police and the Scene of the Crime Operation team were still investigating why Marikit went to the area. A medical examination will be conducted to determine the exact cause of his death. / ABC