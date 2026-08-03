Rider hurt after crashing into ERUF ambulance

A RIDER was injured after his motorcycle collided head-on with an ambulance of the Emergency Rescue Unit Foundation (ERUF) around 8:20 a.m. on Sunday, August 2, 2026, in Sitio Nasipit, Barangay Talamban, Cebu City.

The injured motorcyclist was identified as Sean Edgar Sequillo, 46, a resident of Barangay Tugbongan, Consolacion, Cebu.

An investigation by the Traffic Enforcement Unit (TEU) of the Cebu City Police Office, based on dashcam footage from the ambulance, showed that the motorcycle and the ERUF ambulance, driven by Junjie Panaligan, 25, of Barangay Luz, Cebu City, were traveling in opposite directions.

The motorcycle was heading toward Talamban, while the ambulance was traveling toward Banilad. Upon reaching a curved section of the road in Sitio Nasipit, the dashcam footage showed the motorcycle speeding before veering into the opposite lane occupied by the ambulance.

The motorcycle counterflowed and crashed into the front portion of the ambulance, causing injuries to the rider.

The injured motorcyclist was taken to the Cebu City Medical Center for treatment.

The TEU also reported that the rider failed to present the motorcycle’s Official Receipt and Certificate of Registration. (AYB)