Rider mauled after overtaking another motorcycle in City of Naga

A 21-YEAR-OLD motorcycle driver got wounded after being mauled by another motorcycle riders who became enraged after being overtaken.

The incident took place at 3:45 a.m. on Friday, August 23, along the national highway in Barangay Alpaco, City of Naga, Cebu.

The victim was identified as Mark Samson, a resident of the aforementioned location.

Investigation by the City of Naga police revealed that that Samson and his girlfriend, who was riding in the back, had overtaken another motorcycle driven by a 26-year-old man named Alex, with his 21-year-old cousin Mark Anthony as backride.

However, Alex became enraged and chased Samson, blocking his path and yelling, "Gara kayo ka (You're so arrogant)."

After that, the offenders—who are from Barangay Balungag in San Fernando, Cebu—got off the motorcycle and took turns mauling the victim. (DVG)