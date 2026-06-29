Rider rushed to hospital after taxi collision

A 23-YEAR-OLD motorcyclist was rushed to a hospital after crashing into a taxi along General Maxilom Avenue in Barangay Carreta, Cebu City, around 4 a.m. on Monday, June 29, 2026.

The motorcycle rider, identified only as Justin, a resident of Mandaue City, reportedly struggled to stand due to injuries he sustained to various parts of his body.

He was immediately assisted by personnel from the Cebu City Bureau of Fire Protection, who were the first responders at the scene.

The taxi driver was identified as 46-year-old Warren Cumayas.

According to Cumayas, he was coming from Pier 4 and traveling along Benedicto Street in Barangay Tejero on his way to a garage in Canduman.

When he made a left turn onto General Maxilom Avenue, he reportedly noticed the motorcycle weaving on the road before it crashed into his taxi.

Cumayas added that the motorcycle was supposed to stop at the designated stop line but allegedly skidded on the slippery road surface and failed to do so.

The taxi driver sustained an injury to his hand after using it to shield his head when the taxi’s windshield shattered upon impact. The collision also left a dent in the driver’s seat.

As of this posting Monday, personnel from the Traffic Enforcement Unit are continuing their investigation into the accident. (JDG)