Rider seriously hurt after colliding with delivery truck in Argao town

A MOTORCYCLE driver sustained severe injuries after he collided with a delivery truck in Sitio Baybayon, Barangay Talaga, Argao town, southern Cebu at 11:40 a.m. on Thursday, October 19, 2023.

The victim was identified as Luke Joss Paz, 24, from Barangay Cambangyao, Dalaguete town.

Based on the investigation by the Argao police under the supervision of station commander Major Ivy Bartolome, it was found out that Paz overtook a trailer truck while negotiating a curve when he collided with the oncoming Canter aluminum van driven by 32-year-old Glen Tanjay Jr., of Barangay Dapdap, Compostela town in northern Cebu.

Due to the strong impact, the van's windshield was damaged and its fragments hit the right leg of Tanjay’s assistant, Alan Sasing, 49, of Barangay Poblacion, Liloan town, northern Cebu.

Tanjay was moving further south while Paz was heading north at the time of the incident.