Rider suffers broken leg after colliding with oil tanker in Argao town

A MOTORCYCLE driver sustained a broken left leg after he collided with an oil tanker along the national highway in Sitio Canohoy, Barangay Bulasa, Argao town, southern Cebu past 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

The victim was identified as Ricky Villavito, of legal age, from the mountain barangay of Tulang, in the said municipality.

A barangay volunteer named Ronil Labrador said the victim was driving fast towards the town proper when he lost balance of the motorcycle and collided with the incoming oil tanker headed for Cebu City.

The victim's left leg was broken when the impact threw him and his motorcycle several meters away and onto the concrete canal.

Villavito was taken to the Isidro Kintanar Memorial Hospital in Barangay Bogo for medical treatment, while the truck driver was held by the police. (DVG, TPT)