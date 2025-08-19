Right-of-way, environment issues stall P90M road project

ISSUES on road right-of-way, ownership disputes and environmental concerns plagued a P90-million road project in Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City, causing its delays.

Officials from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Cebu City District Engineering Office raised these concerns before the councilors regarding the delays in completing the South Boulevard road project.

The south boulevard road project is envisioned to be similar to Osmeña Boulevard that would feature four lanes on each side and a wide center island.

District Engineer Manolo Madronio Jr., during an executive session on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025, said a parcellary survey has been completed to identify affected lots and structures, however, discrepancies between land records and actual occupants have slowed down acquisition.

Of the total P90-million budget, P20 million has been earmarked for right-of-way payments.

Negotiations with landowners remain difficult, as many demand higher compensation than government appraisers’ valuation.

He added that relocation of affected families, particularly informal settlers and the Badjao community, falls under the responsibility of the local government that is why they are coordinating with the local government unit.

At present, the project remains in the acquisition stage.

Construction works can only proceed once properties are cleared and contractors are given the notice to proceed.

The project has also been flagged for its environmental impact.

Technical staff from the Cebu City Natural Resources Office said around 400 mangroves could be affected by the construction.

Madronio confirmed that the project already has an environmental compliance certificate from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, but city officials earlier sought to temporarily halt construction until full compliance requirements and relocation plans for informal settlers are addressed.

The project, started in 2021, is included in the regional masterplan and includes flood control components. / CAV