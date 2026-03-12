Right or restrictive: Social media ban on minors

Social media made the world a little bit smaller as sharing of information and other content as well as touching base with different people from almost anywhere became possible with a few clicks on the keyboard. But the barrage of information is hard to filter, as negative online content popping out on screen has also been accessible to its young users.

Recently, access to social media gained attention when some countries implemented regulations on its use, especially among minors. Early this year, the Australian government imposed a ban on social media use among minors. It observed that children spent more time on screen with a high possibility of being exposed to content that can affect their health and well-being. In other news, starting this month, Indonesia will gradually bar users under 16 years old from accessing social media platforms like TikTok, YouTube and Instagram, citing “high risks” for children. The country’s communication minister pointed out that children “face increasingly “real threats” from exposure to pornography, cyberbullying, online fraud, and, most importantly, addiction.”

Today, SunStar Cebu readers share what they think about this restriction on young internet users:

“It feels quite extreme in my view. Social media has already become deeply integrated into the daily lifestyle of Filipinos, serving as a tool for communication, learning, and community building. Rather than imposing a blanket ban, it would be more effective for parents to regulate and guide their children’s usage, ensuring safety and balance. With proper supervision, minors can benefit from social media without being exposed to its risks. Therefore, I believe it should not be banned but responsibly managed instead.” - Glen Damiel Jawod, 25, architect/exhibition design specialist

“Personally, I don’t think there’s a need to ban minors from using it. In fact, when used responsibly, social media can offer young people valuable opportunities to express themselves, connect with others, access educational content, and develop digital literacy skills that are essential in the modern age. Instead of restricting access, we should focus on strengthening safety measures and providing proper guidance to ensure it remains a positive and empowering resource.” - Mykaela Kyle Casino, 24, interior design student

“Social media has gradually become more addictive to minors, especially as online influencers and netizens shape behaviors that can negatively affect their cognitive development and overall well-being. This constant exposure has contributed to shorter attention spans and disruptions in their daily lives. When young people begin to lose focus and self-esteem at an early age, these patterns can follow them into adulthood and potentially impact future generations. For this reason, authorities made the right decision to implement social media restrictions for minors in order to help them regain focus, become more productive individuals, and preserve the well-being of the youth before it is too late.” - Miles Anthony Suson, landscape architecture student

“I understand the concern, as social media can affect a young person’s well-being, expose them to false information, and even harmful or inappropriate content. However, completely restricting access may also limit opportunities for digital literacy, creativity, and social connection. Instead of an outright ban, stronger age-appropriate regulations, parental guidance, and digital education programs may be more balanced and sustainable approaches that support their growth and curiosity. In this way, they can learn to navigate social media safely and be better prepared for a digitally connected world rather than being completely shielded from it.” - Jolanel Alvarina, 24, student / barista

“Personally, I think minors should not be on social media. Most social media platforms today are toxic and filled with inappropriate content, such as sexual materials and violence, that may be disturbing to young people, who usually explore the internet without guidance.” - Jade Makawili, 26, musician/barber