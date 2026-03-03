Rihanna teases new album in late-night studio video

RIHANNA teased new music through an Instagram Reel titled "A Night in the Life," offering fans a glimpse of her studio routine.

The video showed her signing records, meeting with her lingerie brand team, reviewing designs and later heading to the studio to work on what would be her ninth album.

The session reportedly lasted until 5:05 a.m., with precautions taken to prevent leaks.

Although no release date has been announced, it would mark her first album in a decade following "Anti."

Since then, she has released "Lift Me Up" for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," voiced a character in "The Smurfs Movie," and performed at the 2023 Super Bowl. (Tasha Zosa Anton, UP Cebu intern)