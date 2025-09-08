Riprap collapse prompts citywide infra audit

A RIPRAP flood control structure in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City, collapsed after more than two hours of heavy downpour on Monday morning, Sept. 8, 2025, prompting a call for a citywide audit of all similar projects.

Cebu City Councilor Edgardo “Jaypee” Labella II, who inspected the site located at Sitio Tarcom, Upper Laguerta in Lahug, said the collapse highlighted the need to revisit the project’s background - when it was built, who implemented it, and how much was the project cost.

Labella said the damage stretched an estimated 30 to 50 meters, while another portion had already shown signs of deterioration even before the incident.

“We are coordinating with the Department of Engineering and Public Works (DEPW) to get official records. As of now, we don’t have the complete data… but we need to establish accountability,” said Labella.

Measures

For the short term, Labella said DEPW will clear the debris and begin repairs.For the long term, a budget needs to be allocated for the full rehabilitation.

An investigation will also be conducted to determine who is accountable.

He said the City will also determine whether the project was funded by the national government or the city before any further action is taken.

To prevent similar incidents, Labella said he will file a resolution directing the Department of Public Works and Highways to reassess and audit all flood control projects in Cebu City, specifying the projects’ coordinates instead of just the barangay locations.

“This way, we can verify the exact sites of these projects and check if they really exist or if they are ghost projects. This will also help us monitor the condition of flood control structures and ensure public funds are properly spent,” he said.

Labella’s proposal will be taken in the next regular session of the Council. / CAV