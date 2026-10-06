Rising costs challenge Sinulog 2027 organizers

RISING fuel prices and operating costs are posing a major challenge to the organizers of Sinulog 2027, prompting the Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI) to begin preparations early while seeking additional funding for the festival.

SFI executive director Elmer “Jojo” Labella said the concern was not a lack of interest from sponsors but the rising cost of staging the celebration.

He said the foundation needs to raise more funds to meet the festival’s requirements.

Sponsors and funding

The SFI marketing team has already begun talks with previous and potential sponsors, with several returning sponsors already signifying their support.

Despite the financial pressures, Labella said subsidies, prizes and other assistance for contingents are expected to remain at last year’s levels.

Organizers may instead scale back or suspend activities deemed less essential or those with low demand as they look for ways to cut costs.

The number of participating contingents will also be controlled to prevent delays and manage the growing crowd. About 40 contingents joined the 2026 celebration, 37 of which competed.

Labella said interested contingents may signify their intention to participate as early as October, with registration expected to close by Nov. 30 or Dec. 1.

Contingents and crowd

He said organizers are also mindful of the financial burden on out-of-town contingents, which have to shoulder expenses for choreography, costumes, props and production.

Crowd control remains another major concern as attendance increased to about 5.2 million in 2026 from around five million the previous year.

Labella said measures used to improve parade flow last year will be maintained, including tighter management of contingents and floats and stricter enforcement of rules.

Float dimensions will also be checked to prevent obstructions along the parade route.

The Cebu City Sports Center will remain the venue for the grand showdown.

Venue and new activities

Labella said the City Government is considering rehabilitating or replacing the sports center’s damaged rubberized track, although he does not expect the work to significantly affect the festival.

Organizers are also considering an on-the-spot painting competition at Fort San Pedro as a new activity for 2027.

Meanwhile, the traditional Sinulog fireworks display remains under review.

Labella said the executive committee is considering environmental concerns, including the possible impact of fireworks on birds, and the possibility of using drones instead.

However, he said a drone show would be expensive and would require sponsorship. No final decision has been made.

Utilities and contingency plans

Labella said preparations will also include contingency measures for possible electricity and water supply problems, with coordination planned with utilities and other agencies.

With economic pressures expected to continue, Labella said the goal is to keep Sinulog financially manageable while maintaining the quality, safety and flow of the celebration. / CAV