Rising costs squeeze earnings of vendors

Aljon N. Cabaguing / Immaculate Heart of Mary Academy

SMALL-SCALE candle vendors in Minglanilla faced tighter profit margins last Kalag-kalag season as rising costs for basic goods and supplies cut into their earnings despite the annual influx of cemetery visitors.

For 58-year-old Lucia Entis, who has been selling candles near the Minglanilla Church for 30 years, the season remains a chance to help support her family’s daily needs, but her earnings are harder to stretch as the cost of basic goods climbs.

Entis, a resident of Purok 6, Ward 4, Minglanilla, said she invested P4,900 in candles this year, buying them from a regular supplier instead of making them herself because materials are costly and the process is labor-intensive. She sells larger candles at P5 each and smaller ones at P2 each for regular customers. She sometimes offers regular customers bundles for as low as P250, depending on size.

Entis said she has already recovered her investment from earlier sales, but what is left is often not enough because it goes to the family’s daily expenses.

Entis began selling candles on Oct. 31, 2026. She said Sundays bring the most customers, particularly churchgoers who also buy her candies, biscuits, snacks and bottled water. She said she prefers selling candles over flowers because flowers require a larger investment and wilt easily in the heat, which can mean losses.

Ester Mae Labra of Ocaña, Lagang, Carcar City also noticed an increase in candle prices compared with previous years.

Labra recalled that smaller candles previously sold for P5 are now at around P10, although she considers the increase understandable given the rising cost of commodities and the expenses vendors face when buying stock from suppliers.

For Labra, buying candles and flowers goes beyond the annual cemetery visit. They are symbols of remembrance for deceased family members.

She hopes vendors can find ways to sell cheaper candles without hurting their income.

Selling candles also helped pay for the education of her eight children. Two completed their studies at Lipata, while another finished at Boys Town. Her older children helped sell candles to earn school allowances.

Despite the uncertainty of their income and living situation, she encouraged fellow vendors to persevere and help one another provide for their families. She said couples must work together to get through daily life and that nothing comes without effort.