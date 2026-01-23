Rising eco-awareness reshapes PH apparel market

GROWING awareness of the environmental cost of fashion is reshaping buying behavior among Filipino consumers, prompting global apparel brands to sharpen their focus on technology-driven, more sustainable clothing in the Philippine market.

The shift comes as household spending on clothing and footwear in the country reached nearly P232 billion in 2023, underscoring the sector’s rapid expansion — but also highlighting mounting concerns over industrial waste generated by the apparel industry.

“Consumers are becoming more conscious not just of price and style, but also of how their clothes are made and how long they last,” said Jan Jizelle Ang, marketing director of Uniqlo Philippines, in an interview. “We see that awareness reflected in stronger demand for durable, functional pieces.”

Uniqlo has operated in the Philippines for over a decade and now runs 82 stores nationwide, with most located in Metro Manila. Provincial markets — particularly Cebu — are emerging as among its fastest-growing areas, as consumers outside the capital increasingly embrace value-driven basics and sustainability-oriented products.

“Cebu has become one of our focus areas,” Ang said, noting strong demand across categories ranging from baggy jeans and oversized tops to sweatwear and casual essentials. “The diversity of preferences tells us the market here is maturing quickly.”

Textile production

The growing attention to sustainability mirrors global trends. Worldwide textile production surged from 58 million tons in 2000 to about 109 million tons in 2020 and is projected to reach 160 million tons by 2030, intensifying pressure on natural resources and waste systems.

According to the United Nations Environment Program, the fashion industry accounts for up to two to eight percent of global carbon emissions and is the second-largest consumer of water, making it one of the most environmentally intensive sectors globally.

Against this backdrop, the Japanese clothing brand has positioned technology as a key lever for sustainability, embedding innovation across the product life cycle — from materials and design to how garments are worn, repaired and reused. Recent collections have reduced reliance on traditional down feathers, replacing them with “pufftech” insulation that uses air-based technology to minimize animal-based materials while improving durability and performance.

“By starting with technology, we can use fewer resources and still make products that last longer,” Ang said.

Durability remains central to the brand’s strategy, particularly for its core line of elevated basics. Longer-lasting garments help reduce replacement cycles and textile waste, an issue gaining traction among Filipino consumers as awareness of fashion’s environmental footprint deepens.

This focus is reinforced by Uniqlo’s Re.Uniqlo program, which extends the life of clothing through repair, alteration and donation. In the Philippines, donated items are redistributed to communities in need, including for disaster relief efforts.

Ang said such initiatives are resonating more strongly with local shoppers, who are increasingly weighing sustainability alongside affordability and design when making purchasing decisions.

In Cebu, where Uniqlo now operates five stores across major malls, the company is marking its 10th anniversary with cultural activations, exclusive merchandise and sustainability-related programs. The retailer has also expanded community support, donating thousands of AIRism items and essentials to families affected by typhoons and other calamities.

As the Philippine apparel market continues to grow, brands face rising pressure to balance expansion with environmental responsibility. Ang said the company’s strategy hinges on aligning innovation with shifting consumer values.

“With greater awareness comes greater expectation,” Ang said. “Consumers want products that fit their lifestyle — and their values. That’s where we see long-term growth.” / KOC