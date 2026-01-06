Rising food prices drive inflation in CV

INFLATION in Central Visayas stayed the fastest in the Philippines in December, pushed higher by food shortages after a late-year typhoon disrupted farms and supply routes.

Data released on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2025, showed prices in Central Visayas rose faster than anywhere else in the country for the fifth straight month, highlighting how extreme weather can quickly translate into higher food costs for households.

Central Visayas posted a 3.8 percent inflation rate in December 2025, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority. That was the highest among all regions. For the full year, the region also recorded the highest average inflation outside Metro Manila, at 2.5 percent.

Why is Central Visayas experiencing the fastest inflation in the country?

Food prices surged

after flooding

The biggest driver was food. Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages in Central Visayas jumped 8.2 percent in December, sharply higher than the 3.5 percent increase in November.

Economic officials traced this spike to typhoon Tino (Kalmaegi), which hit Cebu and nearby provinces on Nov. 4. Heavy rains caused flooding in low-lying and agricultural areas, damaging crops, disrupting transport routes and delaying deliveries to markets. With less food reaching consumers, prices rose in the weeks that followed.

Vegetables and fish led price increases nationwide

Across the country, food inflation also picked up, though not as sharply as in Central Visayas. Vegetable prices surged 11.6 percent in December as supplies tightened, while fish prices climbed nine percent, partly due to limited import arrivals.

Specific items such as onions, eggplants and pumpkins saw sharp increases. These gains outweighed slower price growth in meat products, where pork and chicken inflation eased because of fewer African swine fever cases and surplus supply.

Rice prices helped

offset pressures

One key cushion against inflation was rice. Rice prices continued to fall, posting a 12.3 percent deflation, helping keep overall inflation from rising faster despite weather-related food pressures.

Housing, electricity, water and gas inflation also slowed sharply, while transport prices fell into negative territory, reflecting lower fuel and related costs.

National inflation remains subdued

At the national level, headline inflation rose slightly to 1.8 percent in December from 1.5 percent in November. This remained within the forecast range of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) and was well below the 2.9 percent recorded a year earlier.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy items, held steady at 2.4 percent, signaling that underlying price pressures remain manageable.

For all of 2025, average inflation eased to 1.7 percent, down sharply from 3.2 percent in 2024, largely due to earlier declines in rice prices.

What this means

for households

For families in Central Visayas, faster inflation means food takes up a bigger share of household budgets, especially for lower-income earners who spend more on basic necessities. Even temporary supply disruptions can have outsized effects in regions heavily dependent on local agriculture.

Looking ahead, the BSP said inflation is expected to stay within its three percent target, plus or minus one percentage point, in 2026 and 2027, assuming food supplies stabilize and global pressures remain contained.

Policy response and outlook

The BSP’s Monetary Board said the outlook for domestic growth has weakened amid softer business sentiment, governance concerns and uncertainty over global trade policy. Still, it expects demand to recover gradually as earlier interest rate cuts work through the economy and public spending improves.

Economic managers said coordination across government agencies will continue to focus on containing price pressures. Department of Economy, Planning and Development Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said the government plans to support agriculture and food security, including a P297.1-billion allocation for agriculture in the 2026

national budget.

Officials also cited efforts to ease energy-related pressures, including accelerating more than 200 power generation projects to ensure sufficient and reliable

electricity supply.

Together, these steps aim to prevent temporary shocks — such as typhoon-related flooding — from turning into prolonged inflation, particularly in regions like Central Visayas that remain vulnerable to extreme weather.