Rising from the stars: Future feature journalist

Heineken Div J. Villanueva

Pusok National High School

The world of journalism is distinct from reality, filled with words that uphold truth and accuracy for the public to see. Writing is one of the greatest opportunities to represent voices that cannot be heard.

There are many categories of journalism to choose from, each helping determine what kind of journalist you want to become. These categories may lead you through different experiences, although they ultimately lead to the same destination. They also shape your writing style when you become part of the media. It may seem dull at first, but with proper training, the words you create can give your articles a fresh and meaningful perspective.

As many students become interested in the language of mass media, one high school student dreamed of becoming part of something she had always wanted. She chose the field of feature writing. Kim Zoie A. Nim, a student of Pusok National High School, dreamed of becoming part of the press and eventually had the opportunity to participate in the journalism activities of SunStar Cebu. Joining the group became a milestone in her journey as a young aspiring journalist.She was invited by a fellow student who was also studying on the same campus. Because she had always dreamed of becoming part of the field, she accepted the opportunity without hesitation.

After joining SunStar Cebu, she successfully wrote and published an article in the field of feature writing. “It’s a good opportunity for me to be in a workshop where I learned a lot of things.” The workshop was not only filled with opportunities but also helped her develop the skills she wanted to learn. Writing a feature for publication is a wonderful opportunity. It allows a writer to develop skills while having the privilege of telling a story from the heart. “Continuous effort, not strength or intelligence is the key to unlocking our potential.” Continuous effort becomes the foundation for growth and improvement.

Writing is an art that gives people the power to express ideas, tell stories and give a voice to others. With dedication and continuous learning, young writers can grow into future feature journalists.