Rising fuel costs put pressure on shipping, electricity

THE Philippines is facing a difficult economic challenge as rising global fuel prices begin to squeeze two of the country's most vital systems: shipping and electricity. With the country relying on the Middle East for about 98 percent of its crude oil, tensions in that region are causing a "domino effect" of price hikes that could be felt in every Filipino household this summer.

Shipping industry’s struggles

The maritime transport sector is the backbone of the Philippine economy, helping move essential goods and passengers between the country's many islands. However, shipowners are currently dealing with a strange and difficult financial problem.

On Wednesday, March 11, 2026, the Philippine Coastwise Shipping Association Inc. (PCSA)—which represents 50 shipowners and 800 vessels—wrote a letter to Energy Secretary Sharon S. Garin. They reported that the price of marine fuel has become "unusually high," even surpassing the prices found at local gas stations.

Typically, shipping companies buy fuel in large amounts directly from depots, which should make the price five to 10 percent cheaper than what the public pays at the pump. When the wholesale price is higher than the retail price, it creates a serious problem for shipping businesses.

“As an archipelagic nation, maritime transport remains the backbone of our economy and is the primary means of moving essential commodities and passengers across the islands,” the association said.

The PCSA warned that if these costs remain this high, shipping companies might have to increase prices for passengers and cargo. Even worse, some operators might be forced to cut back on their trips or stop sailing entirely, which could lead to delays in getting food and other products to different parts of the country. The group has asked the Department of Energy to investigate these pricing practices to keep shipping affordable and reliable.

Electricity rates

While ships are struggling with fuel costs, electricity consumers in Cebu are also facing bad news. As the summer heat arrives and the demand for electricity grows, energy bills are expected to climb.

Visayan Electric which provides power to Metro Cebu, has warned that electricity rates will go up because of the rising costs of the imported coal and oil used to create electricity.

Energy Secretary Garin recently noted that issues with natural gas deliveries from Qatar could drive electricity costs up by as much as 16 percent by April 2026. Meanwhile, the Cebu Electric Cooperative (Cebeco) 3 reported that its residential rate for March has already reached P10.78/kWh, a jump of P0.49. This increase is largely blamed on the need to buy power from the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM), where prices are currently very high.

Advocacy groups like the Cebu Electricity Rights Advocates (Cera) have pointed out that Cebu’s power rates are already higher than those in other major cities like Davao and Iloilo. This problem is made worse by the fact that the region is struggling to keep up with a growing demand for electricity and is dealing with older power distribution systems.

This situation shows that the country's power and shipping networks are very sensitive to global events. When there is conflict in other parts of the world, it doesn't just affect global oil markets—it changes the cost of moving goods across the Philippines and the price people pay to keep their lights on.

The government is currently working to address these issues. The Department of Energy is investigating the marine fuel pricing to prevent further shipping problems, and the Department of Trade and Industry is watching to see how these costs will affect the prices of basic goods in stores.

While there is enough electricity to meet the current demand, utility leaders are encouraging everyone to save energy where they can as summer approaches. These challenges remind us how interconnected our daily lives are with the global economy, and how important it is to have a resilient system for the future.