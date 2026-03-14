Risk-proportionate nicotine regulation pushed by global health experts

Global scientists and public health experts are urging governments to adopt risk-proportionate regulation for nicotine products, saying current tobacco control policies are not sufficient to address the needs of more than one billion smokers worldwide.

The call follows new scientific and economic findings presented at international conferences on tobacco harm reduction, where experts discussed strategies aimed at accelerating the decline of smoking rates.

According to the Global State of Tobacco Harm Reduction report, large reductions in smoking-related mortality could be achieved if smokers transition to less harmful alternatives.

Researchers estimate that if 20 percent of smokers globally switch to low-risk smoke-free products within the next 10 to 15 years, smoking-attributable deaths could be reduced by half by 2060.

Experts said achieving this outcome would require a “reset” of global tobacco policies that prioritizes innovation and encourages the use of alternatives such as e-cigarettes, nicotine pouches and heated tobacco products.

Former World Health Organization Policy Research function director Tikki Pang and former World Health Organization official Derek Yach, together with Institute for Economic Affairs economist Chris Snowdon and Clearing the Air co-founder Peter Beckett, said policy frameworks must evolve to reflect scientific evidence on relative risk.

“Our findings suggest that embracing harm reduction alongside conventional measures could roughly double the lives saved compared to current policies alone,” the authors said in a joint report.

“Across the 23 countries analyzed, over 14 million additional premature deaths could be averted by 2060. Extrapolated worldwide, over 100 million lives could be saved - preventing over 3 million deaths a year,” they said.

Additional studies cited by the experts point to the potential role of alternative nicotine products in reducing smoking prevalence.

A Cochrane review concluded that e-cigarettes are more effective than traditional nicotine replacement therapies in helping smokers quit. Public Health England has also previously reported that vaping is 95 percent less harmful than smoking cigarettes.

University College London researcher Dr. Robert West said tobacco control policies should be guided by epidemiological evidence on the relative harms of nicotine products.

Imperial College London professor Dr. David Nutt said smoking continues to cause about eight million deaths globally each year and that smoke-free alternatives could reduce risks for people who continue to use nicotine.

Research conducted by the Rutgers Institute for Nicotine and Tobacco Studies also examined the potential role of nicotine pouches in harm reduction strategies.

Cristine Delnevo, director of the institute, led a study published in JAMA Network Open analyzing the possible public health impact of nicotine pouch use.

“For people who smoke or use other nicotine products and don’t want to stop using nicotine, switching completely from the more harmful product and moving down the risk continuum with nicotine pouches is likely good for public health,” Delnevo said.

At a panel organized by the International Association on Smoking Control & Harm Reduction (SCHORE) in Athens, nearly 200 experts from 51 countries emphasized that tobacco control strategies should rely on scientific evidence.

“Tobacco control strategies must be reshaped to include harm reduction, and lower-risk alternatives should be actively encouraged alongside cessation and prevention measures,” they said in their position statement.

In the Philippines, research by Professor Christopher Cabuay examined the economic implications of harm reduction.

His study titled “Assessing the Impact of Shifting to Non-Combusted Alternatives to Reduce the Economic Cost of Tobacco-Related Illnesses” found that if half of Filipino smokers switched to non-combustible alternatives, the country could save about $3.4 billion annually, or roughly 0.87 percent of GDP. (PR)