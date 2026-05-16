Ritz Azul gives birth

ACTRESS Ritz Azul, 32, has given birth to her first baby with husband Allan Guy.

Ritz shared the news on Instagram on Mother’s Day, posting a photo of her husband carrying their baby boy with the caption, “Home.”

Before giving birth, Ritz described her pregnancy as a blessing, saying that she and Allan had waited four years for the child to finally be conceived.

Ritz and Allan first got married in November 2021 in Baguio City, followed by a second wedding ceremony in Palawan the following month. / TRC