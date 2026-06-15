Ritz Azul reveals she suffered 2 miscarriages before welcoming Baby Zie

ACTRESS Ritz Azul has revealed that she experienced two pregnancy losses before giving birth to her daughter, Baby Zie.

In a social media post, Ritz shared the challenges she and her family faced on their journey to parenthood.

“In 2024, I had a miscarriage during the early stage of pregnancy. In mid-2025, I had an ectopic pregnancy. It resolved on its own, so surgery was not needed. Then, in late 2025, I tested positive again — and this is her,” she wrote.

Ritz also disclosed that during her most recent pregnancy, doctors diagnosed her with Antiphospholipid Antibody Syndrome after she experienced contractions and bleeding. Because of the condition, she underwent lymphocyte immunotherapy (LIT) throughout her pregnancy until she gave birth.

LIT is described as a specialized and experimental treatment that involves injecting processed white blood cells from a partner or donor to help the immune system better accept a pregnancy.

The actress said she chose not to speak publicly about her pregnancy earlier out of fear that it might not push through.

“We have so many reasons to thank God. One of them is that despite it being a high-risk pregnancy, I was still able to have a normal delivery through His grace and guidance,” she shared.

Ritz and her husband, Allan Guy, were married in November 2021 in Baguio City, followed by another wedding celebration in Palawan the following month. / TRC S