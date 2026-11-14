Rivals TNT, Ginebra heat up PBA semis

DEFENDING champion TNT Tropang 5G and crowd-favorite Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings are set to heat up the hardwood in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 50 Governors’ Cup as the bitter rivals collide in a best-of-five semis match.

The highly anticipated collision between TNT and Ginebra will serve as a blockbuster rematch of the previous Commissioner’s Cup Finals, where the Gin Kings emerged victorious in a thrilling, down-to-the-wire Game 7 back in June 2026.

In their bid to successfully defend their Governors’ Cup crown, the Tropang 5G will lean heavily on their resident import and former NBA forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, who faces a formidable matchup against Barangay Ginebra’s powerhouse reinforcement Jordan Murphy.

On the other side of the bracket, the NLEX Road Warriors and the Converge FiberXers will lock horns in the other best-of-five semifinal series, with both franchises eyeing a coveted berth in the championship round.

The Governors’ Cup semifinals are scheduled to tip off on December 4, 2026, as the league takes a temporary hiatus to give way and lend its full support to the Gilas Pilipinas men’s national basketball team, which is gearing up to face Syria and Iran in the upcoming Fiba World Cup qualifiers. / RSC