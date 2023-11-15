Rivas to face Wang for vacant OPBF belt

FORMER world title challenger Carleans Rivas comes out of a long layoff and takes on undefeated Taiwanese prospect Ching Hsin Wang for the Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) Women’s Silver super flyweight crown on Dec. 9, 2023 in Taichung City, Taiwan.

Following a failed bid for a world title, Rivas went on a long hiatus and didn’t see any action in over three years.

Rivas last fought against Costa Rican star Yokasta Valle in an International Boxing Federation (IBF) Women’s minimumweight in Costa Rica in 2020. Valle stopped Rivas in the sixth round of the world championship bout.

Rivas is a former Philippine Games and Amusements Board (GAB) Women’s flyweight champion and has fought some notable names in the women’s lower weight categories. She has shared the ring with the likes of former world champion Tenkai Tsunami, and world title contenders Chaoz Minowa, Tamao Ozawa and Jessebelle Pagaduan.

Wang, on the other hand, is just relatively new to the pro ranks. She turned pro in 2019 and has five pro contests under her belt.

Wang had a successful debut on May 18, 2019 with a convincing unanimous decision win over Indian Bigita Basumatary in Taiwan. She followed it up with a split decision victory over Yi Hsiu Wang the same year before settling to back-to-back draws against Chan Huei Chin.

Wang is coming off a lopsided unanimous decision win over Wei Ting Sun in 2021. She’s also making her ring return after a two-year layoff.

Rivas is 8-7-4, while Wang is 3-0-2.