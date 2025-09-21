Rivera: Caught in the current

The rain has started again. Yet inside the halls of Congress, hearings draw out on overpriced flood control projects, the lack of accountability, the kickbacks, and the contracts that never saw the light of day. And outside, the water is rising—creeping into the homes of many Filipinos, disrupting daily commutes, and leaving families stranded.

The recent Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearings have revealed the depth of the corruption. Testimonies divulged major, highly accredited firms where contractors funneled enormous sums of money. Some even confessed to manipulating the bidding process by fielding multiple companies against each other to secure projects. The result? Substandard work and half-finished or unfinished infrastructure.

As we, the public, have now become aware that billions of pesos meant for flood mitigation have been lost to corruption while communities remain submerged and vulnerable, we now ask: what does the law actually say about a local government’s duty to protect its people from floods?

The Local Government Code of 1991 vests local government units (LGUs) with broad powers and responsibilities over matters directly affecting their constituents, including environmental protection, public safety, and the construction and maintenance of infrastructure such as drainage, waterworks, and flood control systems.

Section 16 of the Local Government Code, known as the General Welfare Clause, mandates LGUs to exercise powers “necessary to promote the general welfare.” This includes protecting health and safety, managing the environment, and preventing disasters, including flood control and drainage systems.

Section 17 of the Code likewise lists the basic services and facilities that LGUs must provide. Chief among them are the drainage systems, sewerage, and flood control mechanisms.

The law does not stop there. The Philippine Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Act of 2010 or Republic Act 10121 requires the creation of local disaster risk reduction and management councils which will plan, coordinate, and implement disaster risk reduction and management activities.

The LGUs are further mandated to set aside at least five percent of its revenue as a disaster fund for immediate relief and recovery. In this way, flood control is not merely a matter of local discretion but a legal obligation under national law. Moreover, RA 10121 also clarifies that LGUs are responsible for the upkeep and improvement of local infrastructure to prevent and mitigate flooding.

Yet, year after year, flooding continues to paralyze transportation, damage property, and disrupt livelihoods in Cebu. A few band-aid solutions have come into play, such as short-term declogging operations and makeshift drainage fixes. Yet these measures only mask the problem. In essence, the recurring difficulties highlight the root cause: the misallocation or mismanagement of the mandated five percent disaster fund, which could have helped if it is truly diverted toward sustainable flood control and resilient infrastructure.

In effect, Cebu’s flooding is not just an environmental or engineering issue but also a governance and accountability problem. Hence, citizens have every right to use their voices to demand action. One way to do that is through a petition for mandamus to compel local governments to perform duties expressly mandated by law, such as maintaining or clearing drainage systems. Similarly a taxpayer’s suit is a good remedy for residents who will challenge the misuse or diversion of funds intended for flood control and disaster management. Another is when residents who suffer loss of life or property due to gross negligence may even claim damages against the responsible officials under the Civil Code laws.

To sum it all, LGUs are not just mere implementers of national policy. They are primary duty-bearers under the law for environmental protection, public safety, and disaster response within their jurisdiction. Cebu’s recurring floods remind us of the essence of accountability because without it, even the most comprehensive laws remain empty promises.