Rivera: Cebu on alert: State of calamity

Just recently I was asked what the phrase “state of calamity” means. After the Cebu Governor had declared the Province of Cebu under a State of Calamity due to the impact of Typhoon Tino last Nov. 9, I realized how easily we hear these declarations and yet how little we grasp of the power they unleash and change how fast—or how slowly—help reaches the people who need it most.

Under the Philippine Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Act (Republic Act 10121), the declaration of a state of calamity imposes price caps on basic necessities and prime commodities, speeds up procurement, mobilizes national support, and authorizes measures necessary to protect life.

The same law defines a state of calamity as “a condition involving mass casualty and/or major damages to property, disruption of means of livelihoods, roads and normal way of life of people in the affected areas as a result of the occurrence of natural or human-induced hazard.”

In the case of Cebu, the declaration was not merely precautionary. According to Executive Order No. 68, Series of 2025 that was issued by the Office of the Governor, Typhoon Tino “caused severe damage to infrastructure, government facilities, private establishments and residential areas, resulting in loss of lives, injuries and displacement of communities.” This formal acknowledgement of devastation allows the government to act swiftly in providing relief, restoring essential services, and mobilizing resources after the fated back-to-back typhoons, while reeling from the Sept. 30 earthquake.

A state of calamity can be declared in one of two ways: by the President, upon recommendation of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC); or by the local sanggunian, upon recommendation of the city, municipal, or provincial DRRMC after a thorough damage and needs assessment.

This was illustrated when the provincial governor promptly called on the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO), which conducted a rapid assessment, confirmed the widespread damage, and recommended the declaration of a state of calamity across the entire province. The speed and coordination between local authorities underscore how the law is designed to translate assessment into action, ensuring that emergency response mechanisms are activated without delay.

After a state of calamity is declared, both local and national governments can tap into emergency powers and funds to hasten relief and recovery efforts. These include a) imposing price controls on basic goods and prime commodities under the Price Act (Republic Act No. 7581) to prevent profiteering, hoarding, or overpricing; b) programming or reprogramming of funds for the repair of public infrastructure, schools, and facilities; c) utilizing Quick Response Funds (QRF) for relief, rehabilitation, and recovery work; d) granting no-interest loans through government financing institutions to affected residents; e) using alternative procurement modes for faster delivery of emergency supplies and services.

In a microlens on price control, the Price Act allows authorities to freeze or cap prices on essential goods whenever an area is declared under a state of calamity or disaster. Basic necessities such as rice, bread, meat, eggs, vegetables, cooking oil, sugar, and essential medicines are automatically covered, ensuring families can still access life’s most vital needs. Prime commodities such as fruits, processed foods, and dairy products and non-essential medicines may also be placed under price ceilings depending on the scope and impact of the disaster.

According to NDRRMC guidelines, a declaration of state of calamity remains in effect for up to one year unless lifted earlier once conditions stabilize. During this period, local governments must submit monthly situation reports until the declaration is officially lifted.

In the same vein, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed Republic Act 12287, or the Declaration of State of Imminent Disaster Act, allowing the government to declare an area under imminent disaster before a calamity strikes. This allows authorities to mobilize resources, preposition relief supplies, conduct early evacuations, and implement contingency plans in advance.

In the aftermath of Typhoon Tino, it is a stark realization that between typhoons, urban flooding, and seismic risks, timely declarations can make the difference between orderly response and chaotic aftermath.

After all, a state of calamity is more than a legal formality. It is a lifeline and a call to act.

The government’s swift mobilization of funds, prepositioned aid, and emergency response deserves recognition as these measures save lives and restore hope in the aftermath of Typhoon Tino.

But preparedness is not the duty of officials alone. Every citizen, every neighborhood, every barangay has a role to play: securing homes, checking on neighbors, and staying informed. Together, we can turn warnings into protection, vulnerability into strength, and calamity into a test we can withstand.