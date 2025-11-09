Rivera: Foresight over flight

When typhoon Tino threatened the earthquake-ravaged areas in Northern Cebu, the winds tested more than just the strength of roofs and trees. They tested the resolve and priorities of those elected to lead their constituents. But in the quiet coastal town of Borbon, leadership found its true meaning in compassion and duty. While some officials from the 5th District flew off to London for a much-awaited official vacation, one neophyte mayor chose to stay home, all because he knew his people would need him.

The basics were done — the papers filed, the request for travel authority submitted and the governor’s approval duly secured. Everything was in order and in proper procedure. But just days before typhoon Tino hit Cebu, this mayor quietly made a different choice. In a brief letter, he cancelled his trip, citing “unforeseen circumstances such as the calamity we are facing right now.” It was a simple act, easily missed in the bulk of official memos, but in that moment and that act, it spoke volumes about what true public service means.

Philippine law is unequivocal: public office is a public trust. Article XI, Section 1 of the 1987 Constitution declares, “Public officers and employees must at all times be accountable to the people, serve them with utmost responsibility, integrity, loyalty, and efficiency.” This is not just a mandate—it is a principle that demands action.

Republic Act (RA) 6713, the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees, further requires that officials “perform and discharge their duties with the highest degree of responsibility,” especially during emergencies. The law does not distinguish between official and personal travel when the welfare of constituents is at stake.

Most crucially, RA 10121, or the Philippine Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Act of 2010, designates local chief executives as the frontline leaders in times of disaster. They head their Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Councils, responsible for preparing, coordinating and implementing disaster response. This means that during calamities, the mayor cannot delegate leadership by proxy or representatives. Their presence and directive role are both a legal and moral duty.

When a local chief executive leaves his post in times of imminent disaster, it may constitute dereliction of duty under Article 208 of the Revised Penal Code or even a neglect of official functions under RA 6713. The Local Government Code likewise imposes an affirmative duty on the mayor to carry out such emergency measures as may be necessary during and in the aftermath of man-made and natural disasters and calamities.

The spirit of these provisions of clear: the people’s welfare comes first.

Hence, I put here the prime example of this young mayor in Borbon whose decision shows a different kind of foresight, one that values public service over personal privilege. He knew his town still hadn’t fully recovered from a recent earthquake and continued to struggle with limited water supply. When the typhoon arrived, he was in the thick of evacuation operations and relief work together with their local disaster risk reduction and management teams and the other municipal officers. His leadership was not accidental, it was intentional. The result: zero casualties or serious injuries, verified not only by the mayor himself, but by local authorities as well.

In contrast, those who left for personal reasons, even with proper authority and at their own expense, must reflect on the higher standard of public accountability. The law may allow for travel, but ethics and duty, especially for their people, demand presence in the storm.

As Cebu rebuilds from Tino’s devastation, the proactive mayor of Borbon has already rebuilt something rarer: public trust. His example reminds us that true leadership is rooted in empathy, foresight, and the courage to put the welfare of many above personal convenience.

Here’s to Borbon Mayor Nico Dotillos — who listened when duty called. May his example of good local governance travel farther than any flight ever could.