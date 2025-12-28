Rivera: Last Monday of 2025

Today marks the last Monday of the year 2025. A year that has been filled with many learnings, experiences, and life milestones. I take this opportunity to step back from legal principles and jurisprudence and dig instead into a collective wrap-up of a year that, for many, felt both heavy and transformative.

This year has been eventful, particularly with natural calamities and shocking government revelations that tested not only institutions but also the quiet endurance of ordinary people.

Typhoons and earthquakes once again exposed our vulnerability as an archipelago while also revealing the resilience that surfaces when communities are forced to rebuild with limited resources and even less certainty. In evacuation centers, courtrooms, government offices, and dining tables, the same question is asked repeatedly: how do we move forward when stability feels so fragile?

2025 was a year of reckoning. Long-standing issues such as governance gaps, environmental neglect, economic strain, and social inequities were no longer confined to policies or private conversations. They spilled into public discourse, forcing uncomfortable but necessary dialogue.

For many, faith in systems was shaken. For others, this disruption became an invitation to participate more critically, to ask better questions, and to demand more than platitudes from those in power. Social media has become evidence of that. The power of likes, shares, and comments became a catalyst for critical conversations instigating change.

Significantly, this year also marked a transition in governance, particularly at the local level. The entry of a new government and the signal of a new administration carried both expectation and uncertainty. Local governments, often the first responders in times of crisis and the most immediate face of the State to the people, became vital arenas for change. New leadership brought renewed emphasis on presence, accountability, and responsiveness, reminding us that national narratives may set direction, but it is local governance that shapes daily life. In many ways, 2025 underscored how crucial local administrations are in restoring trust and translating reform into lived experience.

On a more personal level, this year reminded us that growth rarely follows neat timelines. Many experienced milestones that were hard-won rather than celebrated, surviving loss and defeat, starting over, changing courses, choosing rest when persistence was glorified, and learning that walking away can sometimes be an act of courage. Success in 2025 did not always look like triumph; often, it looked like endurance. It looked like showing up despite fatigue, continuing despite doubt, and choosing integrity even when shortcuts were tempting.

As someone immersed in law and public service, this year reinforced a simple but often forgotten truth: institutions are only as strong as the people who animate them. Policies matter, jurisprudence matters, but empathy matters too. Some of the most meaningful moments of leadership I witnessed were not delivered from podiums but through presence, listening to constituents, acknowledging uncertainty, and admitting that answers are sometimes still being formed.

There were also quieter lessons. The importance of slowing down in a culture that equates worth with productivity. The value of small kindnesses, checking on colleagues after disasters, extending patience in tense conversations, and choosing fairness when expediency would have been easier. These acts rarely make headlines, but they shape the moral texture of our everyday lives.

As 2025 draws to a close, the temptation is to rush into resolutions and grand plans for the new year. Yet perhaps what this year asks of us is something gentler and more honest: to pause. To take consideration of what we have learned about ourselves, our communities, and our responsibilities to one another. The last Monday of the year is not a finish line; it is a threshold. What we step into next will depend on what we choose to carry forward: less noise, perhaps, but more clarity; fewer illusions, but deeper commitment.

If 2025 taught us anything, it is that progress is rarely linear, but meaning can still be found in the effort to move forward, together, with intention. As the year ends, may we close it not with exhaustion alone, but with gratitude for the lessons that stayed, the people who remained, and the quiet resolve and guidance from God Almighty that carried us through.