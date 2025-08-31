Rivera: Politics’ fortune, our misfortune

I vividly remember, as a young kid, how my elders would comment on politicians and local officials shamelessly flaunting their luxury cars at government offices. Now, the recent surge of online criticism on social media platforms, where netizens are now exposing the extravagant lifestyles of public officials’ children, got me thinking that this is no longer the idle dinner-table talk of the past. It has transformed into a nationwide reckoning.

Article XI of the 1987 Constitution is unambiguous: public office is a public trust, and public officers must at all times be accountable to the people, serve with integrity and responsibility—and lead modest lives.

As public officials, they should know that leading a modest life is not optional nor decorative. It is a constitutional duty.

Republic Act (RA) 3019, better known as the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, is the cornerstone of the country’s legal arsenal against corruption. It makes it a crime for public officials to use their position for personal gain—whether by receiving gifts or benefits in connection with official duties, taking favors tied to their work, or giving undue advantage to certain individuals or groups at the government’s expense.

Just as important is RA 6713, known as the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees. Section 4(h) reminds us that “Public officials and their families shall lead modest lives. They shall not indulge in extravagant or ostentatious displays of wealth in any form.”

In simple terms, those in government are expected to live with humility, not flaunt luxury, and certainly not treat public office as a means for personal gain.

Specifically, RA 3019 points out that corruption does not only involve money changing hands under the table. It also includes any act that unduly benefits a public official or their kin, whether through contracts, privileges, or special treatment at the expense of the government and its people.

This is why the spotlight on the children of public officials is not misplaced. When their social media accounts showcase designer items, luxury vacations, and cars that even middle-class professionals can only dream of, the disconnect between them and the people they serve becomes impossible to ignore. This puts these questions to the fore: Where did the money come from? Is this the fruit of honest work or the shadow of public office abused?

I honestly could say that this is where the line between private indulgence and public accountability becomes blurred. The defenses that “children are not in public service” or “a child is not responsible for the sins of their parents” are not applicable here. The focus isn’t on the child’s actions, but it traces back to the origins of their wealth—money that clearly exceeds a public official’s honest salary.

What makes this moment different now is the vigilance and outrage of ordinary citizens. Social media has become the new plaza where accountability is demanded. Users have now used their platforms to highlight the indulgent lives of public officials’ children. What was once discussed over dinner tables is now shouted across timelines, stitched into videos, and shared by millions. This is now a new era of democratic participation, a reminder that the people are watching, and are here for checks and balances.

The real question now is whether our institutions and higher offices, such as the Congress, the Ombudsman, and the Commission on Audit, among others, will have the courage to put an end to this cycle. As long as political families flaunt luxury like entitlement and treat corruption as inheritance, the cycle will never end.

But perhaps there is hope. Every viral post calling out excess is also a call to conscience.

The laws are clear: public officials and their families are expected to live modestly and honestly. When these standards are flouted, public outrage is not only justified. It is essential for the health of our democracy.