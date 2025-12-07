Rivera: Preserving legacy, protecting heritage

In the heart of Cebu City stands the Provincial Capitol — an elegant neoclassical monument completed and inaugurated in 1938, whose very walls have witnessed nearly a century of Cebu’s political, cultural, and social evolution. More than a government building, it is a living archive of the province’s aspirations and struggles, a symbol of identity carved in stone. Now, as controversy erupts over its restoration, we must cut through the noise and focus on what truly matters: the Capitol is not just an office — it is heritage, and heritage demands protection, not politics.

Under Republic Act (RA) 10066, or the National Cultural Heritage Act of 2009, structures like the Cebu Provincial Capitol, recognized as National Historical Landmarks, are afforded the highest level of legal protection. Hence, this means that its preservation is not only a local concern but also a matter of national obligation.

The law mandates that any alteration, renovation, or restoration of such declared heritage properties must undergo strict oversight by national cultural agencies, including the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) and the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA), to ensure that their historical integrity, authenticity, and architectural character are preserved.

Local government units (LGUs) are also mandated to document and inventory cultural properties and submit annual reports to the Philippine Registry of Cultural Property (PRECUP), ensuring continued oversight and preservation.

Furthermore, RA 11961, or the Cultural Heritage Mapping and Enhanced Cultural Heritage Education Act, strengthens these obligations by requiring LGUs to conduct comprehensive cultural mapping and coordinate with national agencies to safeguard both tangible and intangible cultural heritage, thus institutionalizing a participatory and nationwide system for the recognition and protection of cultural properties.

This is further reinforced by the Congress, which has repeatedly affirmed that cultural heritage is part of the nation’s patrimony, to be conserved for present and future generations. The same spirit is evident when Congress declared Carcar City in Cebu a heritage zone in 2022, through RA 11644, preserving its historic houses, landmarks, and cultural identity.

The Capitol’s cream-colored façade, grand staircase, classical columns, and symmetrical proportions embody a distinct architectural heritage that has survived years of evolving governance and public use. Every detail holds layers of meaning with a sole impression: Cebuano pride.

Preserving a structure of this magnitude requires more than periodic repainting. It demands technical expertise, historical sensitivity, and institutional accountability. The Province of Cebu is aware of this and has reiterated its commitment to maintaining the Capitol’s long-term integrity amid controversies and complaints recently filed regarding the renovation. The administration’s openness to NHCP monitoring reflects an important principle: heritage conservation thrives on transparency and collaboration, not shortcuts and unilateral decisions.

This approach was likewise evident when the NHCP chairman recently inspected the ongoing repainting and restoration work at the governor’s office in the Capitol. The visit included a thorough examination of the historic interior, ensuring that the restoration project maintains the building’s historical and architectural integrity while addressing necessary repairs.

This shows that every measure taken has been in strict compliance with RA 10066 and RA 11961, with documented consultations, permitting, and oversight from the NHCP.

The careful balance between repair and preservation is not only being observed but celebrated as a model for heritage management in our country—a benchmark for all other provinces to follow. By following legal protocols, engaging experts, and ensuring transparency, Cebu sets a precedent for how historical landmarks should be treated and protected, not only for their aesthetic value but also for the collective memory and identity they embody.

The Cebu Provincial Capitol is more than bricks and mortar; it is the living story of a people, a province, and a nation. Its preservation is a duty, not just of the incumbent officials, but of the future leaders of the next generation.

As Cebu moves forward, it does so not by erasing the past but by honoring it, ensuring that this humble monument continues to inspire, educate, and remind generations that heritage is a treasure entrusted to us all.

In safeguarding the Capitol, Cebu safeguards its soul.