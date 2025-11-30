Rivera: Season of reason

It’s December first today, and while the air lingers colder, Christmas songs seem rather silent than on loop. With the series of rather untoward catastrophes experienced by Cebuanos this year, the Christmas season is expected to be celebrated in a much simpler scheme of things.

For many public offices, these words might seem disappointing. But for other local government units (LGUs) such as Talisay City, Lapu-Lapu City, and Cebu City, they reflect maturity, leadership, and fidelity to the law during a time Cebu needs both compassion and discipline.

In the wake of recent earthquakes and the series of typhoons that battered the province, these city governments have decided not to hold a large gathering for their annual Christmas celebration for employees. Instead, these LGUs call for solidarity as their respective cities continue their recovery and direct their resources where they are most needed. The chief executives’ decision truly shows how they upheld the government’s legal responsibility to its constituents.

Under Republic Act (RA) 10121, the Philippine Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Act of 2010, local governments are mandated to allocate funds and mobilize efforts for disaster response, rehabilitation, and mitigation. When calamities strike, LGUs must channel as much of their resources as possible to relief and recovery.

Section 21 of RA 10121 expressly requires the prioritization of preparedness and recovery programs with the utilization of the LGU’s calamity funds. Cancelling a city-wide celebration ensures that public funds remain available for emergency assistance, rehabilitation of infrastructure, and readiness for aftershocks or succeeding weather disturbances.

The Local Government Code of 1991 (RA 7160) likewise compels city executives to exercise fiscal prudence. Following a state of calamity, it is prudent for LGUs to utilize public funds judiciously and avoid any extravagant spending not in accordance with the funds’ actual purpose and allocation.

Thus far, calamity funds were designated by the city and the province to address urgent post-disaster needs, including infrastructure rehabilitation and community development projects.

When the cities decided to cancel their city-hall-wide Christmas party, they did more than save money, as they also upheld their legal responsibility to their people. They recognized that the role of government is not to entertain, but to serve; not to host festivities, but to rebuild communities.

This move also honors the spiritual meaning of the season. By setting aside the lavishness that often accompanies the month of December, the city leaders invite their employees and constituents to reflect on the core message of Christmas: selflessness, compassion, and empathy.

This year’s celebration may not see any raffle, exchange gifts, stage lights, or music-filled halls. Instead, there will be unity. There will be families helping one another, barangays rebuilding, and local officials ensuring that every peso is spent where it matters. The reason for the season still remains: the center of which is our Lord Jesus Christ.

This is not a lesser and sullen celebration; it is a deeper one.

Christmas, after all, is not measured by how loud the festivities are, but by how strongly we stand with those who are suffering.

And this year, the cities of Talisay, Lapu-Lapu and Cebu choose to stand with their people—fully and wholeheartedly.