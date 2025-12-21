Rivera: To be seen: Leadership, law and presence

In a season often crowded with schedules, speeches, and busy gatherings, a quieter but more telling pattern of leadership has emerged in Cebu. The Provincial Governor has taken time to move from office to office at the Capitol, visiting each department’s Christmas celebration and greeting employees personally—by joining their activities and celebrations, engaging in conversation, and through the simple act of being present. Beyond the halls of government, she has also joined dawn congregations in churches and parishes across the province, sharing in the Misa de Gallo tradition with communities before the day begins.

After the many challenges Cebu has faced, including economic strain, environmental pressures, governance transitions, typhoons and earthquakes, what public servants needed was not another directive or memorandum.

What they needed was to be seen.

Leadership, at its core, is relational. It is not exercised only in function halls or behind podiums, but in moments when leaders step outside formality and meet people where they are. By choosing to go from office to office, department to department, Governor Pamela Baricuatro reminded the Capitol workforce that governance is more than its halls and history—it is a human endeavor, sustained daily by people who show up, often without recognition, to keep the province running.

The Local Government Code charges the governor to ensure that all executive officials and employees of the province faithfully discharge their duties and functions as provided by law, and to institute proceedings against those who fail to do so. Faithful service, however, is not cultivated by discipline alone. It is fostered by conditions that allow public servants to perform with integrity, motivation, and a sense of purpose. It requires leadership that understands people before it corrects them.

This same ethic of presence has extended beyond the Capitol. By participating in the Misa de Gallo across different parts of the province, the governor has joined communities in a dawn tradition deeply embedded in Cebuano life. The gesture is neither ceremonial nor obligatory. It is quiet, and precisely for that reason, meaningful—the same way a brand of leadership should be.

From a legal perspective, such engagements resonate with the governor’s broader mandate to visit component cities and municipalities, deepen understanding of local conditions, and inform communities of laws and ordinances that concern them. Participation in communal and religious traditions, while not mandated, becomes a concrete means of understanding those “conditions” the law refers to in more abstract terms. Trust, after all, cannot be legislated; it must be built.

This matters especially in Cebu.

The province continues to carry heavy burdens: communities navigating environmental risks, workers confronting rising costs of living, institutions rebuilding credibility, and public servants stretched thin by competing demands. These challenges do not pause for the holidays. They remain at desks and in homes, even as lanterns are lit and holiday carols are sung. Against this backdrop, leadership that takes time to acknowledge effort and share in tradition becomes not merely kind, but necessary, and heartwarming.

When leaders visibly value those on the front lines—the clerks who receive letters, the staff who answer queries, the employees who process documents, the guards who inspect one’s entry and exit—they reinforce the very standards the law seeks to institutionalize. Appreciation from the top encourages the prompt, respectful service demanded from below.

There is also something deeply Filipino about this form of leadership. Our culture appreciates pakikipagkapwa or shared humanity. We expect leaders not to distance themselves from the people, but to stand among them. Christmas, with its emphasis on humility, sacrifice, and hope, heightens this expectation. Authority gains legitimacy when tempered by compassion.

In visiting Capitol departments and joining the faithful at dawn, Governor Baricuatro modeled a kind of leadership Cebu needs as it moves forward: attentive, grounded, and human. Leadership that listens before it instructs. Leadership that understands resilience is built not only through programs and policies, but through presence.

In a province that has weathered storms both literal and figurative, gestures of care restore trust. They renew purpose. They remind us that public service, at its best, is an act grounded not only in goodwill, but in the ethical and legal duty to serve people with dignity.

Oftentimes, leadership looks like bold reforms and grand plans. But in the most important of times, it looks like simply showing up: one department, one parish, one sincere thank you at a time.

From us in the Cebu Provincial Capitol, thank you, Gov.